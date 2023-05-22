LIBERTY — The Citizens’ Association of Liberty Lakes is offering a free, one-week camp introducing students who have completed 3rd, 4th, or 5th grade (typically ages 9-11) to various aspects of lake science. Topics at camp will include watersheds, erosion, invasive plants and animals, and how to maintain a healthy lake.

Lake Keepers Camp will be held July 31 to Aug. 4 (Monday-Friday), from 9 a.m. to noon, at the Lake St. George State Park in Liberty. The camp is open to area residents as well as students who summer in the Liberty area. To apply, go to https://sites.google.com/view/calllibertymaine/lake-keepers-camp , where you will find an application form and more information. If you have questions, email Teresa Smith at teresasmithlibertylakes@gmail.com

Space is limited and the deadline to apply is June 23.

CALL’s hope is that these young people will continue to be involved in lake stewardship as they grow up and that they will pass along what they have learned to others. Lake Keepers Camp was first offered in 2006. Since that time, well over one hundred students have attended, many of them returning as camp counselors or boat inspectors at the park boat launch.