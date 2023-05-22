Waterfront Concerts announced on Monday that Irish singer-songwriter Niall Horan has added a Bangor stop on his “The Show” tour for 2024 at the Maine Savings Amphitheater.

Horan, formerly a member of wildly popular boy band One Direction, will perform in Bangor on Wednesday, June 19, 2024. Tickets for the show, available via Ticketmaster, go on sale May 30, 2023.

Horan burst on the scene alongside his bandmates in One Direction — Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Liam Payne and Louis Tomlinson — in 2010. After the band went on semi-permanent hiatus in 2016, Horan launched his solo career, and has released two albums, “Flicker” and “Heartbreak Weather.” His third album, “The Show,” comes out on June 9 of this year.

The 2023 summer season at the Maine Savings Amphitheater kicks off Sunday, May 28, with a concert from Lee Brice and Cole Swindell. With 22 performances in total, it is the largest concert season in the waterfront venue’s 13-year history.

It’ll be followed in June and July by the Dave Matthews Band on June 16, country singer Kane Brown on June 22, James Taylor on June 27, Weezer on June 30, the Tedeschi Trucks Band and Ziggy Marley on July 5, Chris Stapleton on July 6, boy band Big Time Rush on July 11, Kidz Bop on July 22 and Godsmack and Staind on July 25.

The season continues into the late summer and fall, with rock legend Santana on Aug. 2, country hip hop artist Jelly Roll on Aug. 5, Joe Russo’s Almost Dead on July 6, The Chicks on Aug. 13, Train and Better Than Ezra on Aug. 18, Nickelback on Aug 24, Hank Williams Jr. and Old Crow Medicine Show on Aug. 25, Pantera and Lamb of God on Sept. 7, Shinedown and Papa Roach on Sept. 21, the Dropkick Murphys on Sept. 27 and Goo Goo Dolls and Fitz and the Tantrums on Sept. 29.

Correction: A previous version of this story misstated the year this concert is happening. It is in 2024, not 2023.