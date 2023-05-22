Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

For weeks (seems like months), all we have heard from Washington is either President Joe Biden or Republicans lead by Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy can’t come to some sort of agreement when it comes to this country’s debt ceiling. Add to that comments made that this country has never not paid its debts. All along, it is the voter who suffers listening to these two argue over what they want.

Before these groups end their in-house fighting, they should understand that if they can’t come to some agreement, then they aren’t doing their job. By not doing their job, they don’t get paid. I would bet that telling them they aren’t getting paid would speed up the unnecessary delay.

I can only imagine how this country would function if our government can’t come to some sort of agreement. If we were at war, what would they do? I find this more than just embarrassment. We have a bunch of children running the “store.”

Richard Barclay

Holden