LEWISTON, Maine — Police are investigating a drive-by shooting in Lewiston that happened Friday night.

According to the Sun Journal, police responded to the area of College and Union Streets around 7:45 p.m. Friday for reports of a shooting.

Police say no one was injured in the shooting, but they found shell casings and several cars hit by bullets.

The department says the shooting does not appear to be random.

Police are currently checking surveillance videos from the area and asking the public to reach out if they have any information.