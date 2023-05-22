Today is Monday. Temperatures will be in the 60s. See what weather is in store for the rest of the day here.
Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.
Maine ruled an officer was justified in shooting a man. But the details were missing until now.
What really happened the night police shot Daniel Tibbetts?
Sweeping Maine tribal sovereignty effort likely won’t happen until 2024
With lawmakers set to leave Augusta in roughly a month, such a proposal “just realistically wouldn’t stand a good showing,” said House Minority Leader Billy Bob Faulkingham.
Bangor team targets Tent City homeless encampment for next housing push
Local outreach workers are trying to duplicate the success they had in housing the people living along Valley Avenue.
Reed Plantation assessor still owes the town $10K in back taxes
The head assessor has had delinquent personal property taxes on the Reed Plantation books for years, according to town records.
An Aroostook forager ships Maine fiddleheads around the country
Fiddleheads, which are the unfurled fronds of the ostrich fern native to Maine and found along rivers and streams, are a popular springtime delicacy.
Mainer launches worm poop business after getting laid off
Melodie Kennedy claims her natural fertilizers do not burn plant roots like commercial products can and have no carbon footprint.
Bar Harbor tourism businesses ‘cautiously optimistic’ about 2023
The 2022 tourist season ended up being more “normal” than the prior two years but still had challenges due to a record number of visitors and the ongoing labor shortage.
In other Maine news …
Mal Leary, the longtime dean of Maine’s political press corps, dies at 72
How does Belfast sustain so many bookstores?
Midcoast painter’s Bangor exhibit weaves a tale through the clothes we wear
Plan for your favorite dishes by planting a recipe garden
Watch as a raven badgers a turkey vulture into submission
Husson baseball ousted from NCAA regional after 13-inning loss to Wheaton
Bases-loaded double gives Husson baseball playoff win over Tufts
Heat embarrass Celtics to take 3-0 lead in Eastern Conference finals