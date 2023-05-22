Today is Monday. Temperatures will be in the 60s. See what weather is in store for the rest of the day here. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

What really happened the night police shot Daniel Tibbetts?

With lawmakers set to leave Augusta in roughly a month, such a proposal “just realistically wouldn’t stand a good showing,” said House Minority Leader Billy Bob Faulkingham.

Local outreach workers are trying to duplicate the success they had in housing the people living along Valley Avenue.

The head assessor has had delinquent personal property taxes on the Reed Plantation books for years, according to town records.

Fiddleheads, which are the unfurled fronds of the ostrich fern native to Maine and found along rivers and streams, are a popular springtime delicacy.

Melodie Kennedy claims her natural fertilizers do not burn plant roots like commercial products can and have no carbon footprint.

The 2022 tourist season ended up being more “normal” than the prior two years but still had challenges due to a record number of visitors and the ongoing labor shortage.

