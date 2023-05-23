PORTLAND, Maine — A bicyclist and his cat are wrapping up a cross-country journey in Maine.

Caleb Werntz and “Marylyn Monroad” have been biking for months, with Werntz peddling and Monroad watching the country go by from her basket in the front.

Werntz has crisscrossed the country on a bicycle since he lost his home and his job to the COVID-19 pandemic.

He frequently stops at churches and firehouses for a break and says Monroad gives him an opportunity to interact with all kinds of people.

He’s written a book about those interactions, and he says Monroad has also written a book about their journeys from her point of view.

A bicyclist and his cat are wrapping up a cross-country journey in Maine. Credit: CBS 13

He jokes that he translates her observations.

Werntz accepts donations in exchange for online updates from the road.

“I’ve noticed my life is unique enough and pursuing adventure enough, people are inspired,” Werntz said. “So I want to help to follow their heart and to do what it takes to be happy.”

Werntz and his calico cat don’t have a set itinerary. He says he hopes to stay in Maine for the summer, or maybe a year, or maybe longer.