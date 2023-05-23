Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

The out-of-state banks that own almost all of Bangor’s vacant buildings don’t care, in my viewpoint, about Bangor or Maine. The bottom line is to gain a profit by maintaining the building(s) at least amount of cost and capitalizing during the most propitious opportunity to make as large a profit as can be expected.

Love of money is the United States’ achilles heel. I think the same can be said for Maine’s paper mills for which the bottom line overwhelmingly became the very impersonal corporate structure and stockholder profit with little to no apparent concern for the respective towns and employee economic well-being or the state of Maine economy. Though it appears to me that the Maine Legislature/state government has shown a shortsighted governing deficiency to protect its bread and butter industries depending on the politics of current events.

Richard Mackin Jr.

Millinocket