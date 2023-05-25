Fortune magazine’s 2023 online MBA rankings place the MaineMBA at 26th nationwide.

The MaineMBA program, offered by the University of Maine’s Graduate School of Business, is the only business school in Maine and one of four in New England to be ranked among the nation’s best by Fortune.

Fortune also ranked the MaineMBA program in four subcategories, which are new to this year’s list:

Fourth in Accounting

Ninth in the Northeast

11th in Accelerated Programs

20th in Finance

“I’m thrilled about this year’s Fortune rankings,” says Norm O’Reilly, dean of the University of Maine Graduate School of Business. “I’m particularly pleased about where we stand in the new subcategories. Our MBA program is taught by world-class faculty at the University of Maine and the University of Southern Maine.”

The MaineMBA offers 13 concentrations, such as business analytics, outdoor industry management and engineering management. The program’s new, interdisciplinary approach encourages a wide-ranging, tangible, hands-on education that gives learners a full spectrum of opportunities. The MaineMBA is part of the Maine Graduate and Professional Center based at 300 Fore Street in Portland Maine. It is a signature initiative of the Harold Alfond Foundation’s $240M investment in the University of Maine System designed to prepare future leaders with the skills to solve the most pressing global and local challenges and strengthen Maine’s economy and workforce.

In its ranking process, Fortune analyzed 100 qualified business schools that completed their questionnaire for this year’s ranking. Survey data, information from their research and a brand survey were all considered in the calculations. The methodology consists of Program Score, Fortune 1000 Score and Brand Score. Visit Fortune’s website to learn more.