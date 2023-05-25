Mainers will honor the nation’s fallen service members on Monday with parades, ceremonies and other events throughout the state.

Here’s a list of some of the larger happenings lined up for Memorial Day across the state. This list isn’t exhaustive, and be sure to check the forecast before finalizing any plans.

Greater Bangor

Bangor’s annual parade will begin at 10:15 a.m. on Exchange Street and end at Davenport Park on Monday, where the Bangor High School ROTC will conduct a 21-gun salute.

Then there’s Old Town, where a parade kicks off at 9 a.m. at Old Town High School. That will end at Binette Park on Main Street, where there will be a flag ceremony at 11:30 a.m. and then a barbecue. Food tickets are $5 per person or $10 per family. Veterans chow for free.

There will also be a 5K race for runners and walkers at the Old Town-Orono YMCA. Registration is $15 for students, $20 for adults and $30 for families.

Down East

A parade will roll through Ellsworth at 10 a.m. starting at the Moore Community Center on State Street. The parade will conclude at City Hall on Main Street.

Bar Harbor will host a ceremony to honor the fallen at 10 a.m. at the Village Green.

Northeast Harbor will hold its Memorial Day Parade at 10:30 a.m., and a ceremony will follow at the Veterans Memorial by the Northeast Harbor marina.

Gouldsboro will hold a ceremony at 10:30 a.m on Main Street.

Central Maine

Skowhegan will host a parade starting at 10 a.m., starting on Dyer Street, going down Madison Avenue, and continuing down Water Street. The parade will end at the Veteran Memorial Park, where a brief ceremony will be held.

In Augusta, the Maine Veterans’ Memorial Cemetery Association will hold Memorial Day ceremonies at 10 a.m. at the Maine Veterans’ Cemetery on Civic Center Drive.

Lewiston will be holding a remembrance ceremony on Saturday, which starts at 10 a.m. at Veterans Memorial Park next to the Great Falls. Sen. Susan Collins will deliver remarks.

The Catholic Diocese of Maine will hold outdoor Masses on Memorial Day in Lewiston, and Rumford. The Lewiston Mass will be held at 10 a.m. at St. Peter’s Cemetery on Switzerland Road. The Sanford Mass will be held at St. Ignatius Cemetery, Berwick Road, at 9 a.m. The Rumford Mass will be held at St. John Cemetery on Isthmus Road at 8:15 a.m.

Northern Maine

Houlton will kick off Memorial Day with a 9 a.m. flag raising at Soldier’s Hill inside Evergreen Cemetery on Bangor Street. There will then be a parade starting near the TD Bank parking lot on North Street and continue to Monument Park, where a remembrance ceremony is scheduled for 11 a.m.

In Caribou, the annual parade will start at 10 a.m. at the courthouse on Sweden Street and end at Veterans Memorial Park on Main Street, where there will be a ceremony to honor the fallen.

Presque Isle’s Memorial Day Parade will start at 10 a.m. at the University of Maine at Presque Isle campus

The Catholic Diocese of Maine will hold outdoor Masses on Memorial Day in Old Town and Millinocket. The Millinocket Mass will be held at 9 a.m. St. Martin of Tours Church on 19 Colby Street, while the Old Town Mass will be held at the Holy Family Church on 429 Main Street at 8 a.m.

Southern Maine

Brunswick and Topsham’s annual parade will begin with an observance at Monument Place 8:45 a.m. From there, the parade will travel down Main Street and cross the Frank J. Wood Bridge, where there will be a wreath laying. It will continue into Brunswick and conclude at Veteran’s Memorial Square.

Cape Elizabeth’s parade will start at 9 a.m. at the intersection of Fowler Road and Old Ocean House Road, ending at the War Veteran’s Memorial between the Pond Cove and Middle schools. A wreath-laying ceremony will take place after the parade.

Falmouth’s parade will start at 10 a.m. at the Veterans Memorial and American Legion Post on Depot Road and proceed to Pine Grove Park on Foreside Road, where a ceremony will be held.

Kennebunkport will hold a parade at 9:30 a.m. starting at the Masonic Hall on Temple Street and conclude at Dock Square for a full ceremony. A brief ceremony featuring a 21-gun salute will be held on the Kennebunk River Bridge. After the Dock Square ceremony, there will be a smaller version of the parade in Cape Porpoise around 11:30 a.m.

Old Orchard Beach’s parade will start at 1 p.m. at the corner of Ballpark Way and E. Emerson Cummings Boulevard, and will proceed down Saco Avenue, Old Orchard Street and onto First St., ending at Veteran’s Memorial Park.

York’s parade will start at 10 a.m. at St. Christopher’s Church on Route 1A and march south through the village. The parade will culminate in the green behind the Town Hall. There will be a brief ceremony in the green to honor the war dead.

Scarborough’s Memorial Day Parade will kick off at 10 a.m., starting at the high school, then will proceed right onto Gorham Road, taking another right on Route 1 before ending at the Veterans Home, where a ceremony will be held.

The Catholic Diocese of Maine will hold outdoor Masses on Memorial Day in Biddeford, Sanford, South Portland and Yarmouth. The Biddeford Mass will be at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph Church on 178 Elm Street. The Sanford Mass will be at St. Ignatius Cemetery on Berwick Road at 9 a.m. The South Portland Mass will be held at Calvary Cemetery on Broadway, where prayer service will commence at 9 a.m., while the Yarmouth Mass will commence at the Holy Cross Cemetery on Smith Street at 9 a.m.