A 37-year-old man is facing drug charges after leading Bangor police on a low-speed chase on a moped, authorities said.

The man, identified as Steven Bell of Bangor, had been operating a moped near Third Street at around 11:30 p.m. on Sunday when police tried to stop him. Bell refused to stop, and drove off.

The officer did not pursue the moped.

A short time later, Bell was spotted on Buck Street and took off on the moped again, with an officer in pursuit, police said.

The officer chased Bell, who was driving 35 mph, but eventually caught him when the moped got bogged down in the soft ground of a baseball field near Vine Street School.

Bell, who had five warrants for his arrest, was arrested and police found him carrying suspected fentanyl and heroin. He also had been carrying a large amount of cash, according to officials.

Bell was charged with unlawful trafficking of scheduled drugs, refusal to submit to arrest of detention, and failure to stop for police. He was transported to the Penobscot County Jail, but details on bail were not available on Thursday.