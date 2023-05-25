WESTBROOK, Maine — Attention cat lovers: A cat cafe plans to open in Westbrook this summer.

The MEow Lounge offers a unique experience for visitors to spend time lounging with adoptable shelter cats while enjoying board games, reading or just relaxing, according to the cafe’s website.

Guests can choose from 50-minute visits and 3-hour work/study sessions.

The owner is partnering up with local shelters and all the cats will be adoptable.

The MEow Lounge posted on Facebook that it signed a lease for a space on Main Street and have a soft opening planned for July.