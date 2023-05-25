Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.co

Recently the Bangor Daily News published Susan Young’s column citing a need for child care investment. She stated a “lack of affordable child care is a factor in current hiring woes.” She opined that Maine Senate President Troy Jackson’s legislation “would increase and improve child care subsidies while also raising salaries for child care workers.”

I support Jackson’s bill for two reasons. Law enforcement and corrections cannot find enough qualified people to fill our ranks. Many employees cannot work without child care. And it makes sense from a law enforcement perspective. As a nine-year member of Fight Crime: Invest in Kids, a national anti-crime organization of law enforcement leaders, I support research-proven measures that prevent crime. The best deterrent to crime is giving young children a good start in life. Children who arrive at school ready to learn are more likely to get better grades, stay in school and stay away from criminal activity. Not surprisingly, at least 40 percent of prisoners nationwide lack a high school diploma.

Additional investments in early education programs, especially child care embraced in LD 1726, close educational achievement gaps and make our communities safer. The short-term benefits of LD 1726 will be more parents able to work and more businesses having the workforce they need to keep Maine productive. Plus, children who get the right start in life will be more successful in school and less likely to become involved in criminal activity. It’s a great investment in Maine’s future.

Troy Morton, Penobscot County sheriff

Bangor