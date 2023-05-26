ELLSWORTH — Downeast Project HOPE has been selected as a beneficiary of Shaw’s Supermarkets GIVE BACK WHERE IT COUNTS Reusable Bag Program for the month of June. Shaw’s GIVE BACK WHERE IT COUNTS Reusable Bag Program, which launched in March 2019, is a reusable bag program that facilitates community support with the goal of making a meaningful difference in the communities where shoppers live and work.

Downeast Project HOPE was selected as the June beneficiary of the program by store leadership at the Shaw’s located at 175 High Street, Ellsworth. Downeast Project HOPE will receive a $1 donation every time the $3 GIVE BACK WHERE IT COUNTS Reusable Bag is purchased at this location throughout the month of June, unless otherwise directed by the customer through the Giving Tag attached to the bag.

Launched in September 2016 by Ellsworth Police Department in partnership with Healthy Acadia, Downeast Project HOPE (Heroin-Opiate Prevention Effort) is a police-led initiative and community-wide effort that works to connect area residents seeking treatment for heroin and opioid addiction with recovery resources and treatment locally and/or out-of-state.

For individuals seeking resources and support to aid their recovery, local treatment options are limited and resources are scarce. Ellsworth-based Downeast Project HOPE works to help connect those seeking recovery with the resources and the treatment they need.

“Project HOPE is an essential service and in some circumstances, it is the only way people can access treatment,” said Tracy Crossman, Healthy Acadia’s Housing and Community Resource navigator. “The search for treatment is incredibly difficult, and for someone who is struggling with substance use disorder, it can seem unmanageable. Project HOPE Angels take on that challenge, and can be the difference between [an individual’s] continued substance use or accessing treatment. We are so grateful to be chosen as a beneficiary of Shaw’s Give Back Where It Counts!”

For more information about Downeast Project HOPE visit https://healthyacadia.org/spr-deph. To make an online donation in support of Downeast Project HOPE visit https://healthyacadia.org/donate?program=project-hope. For more ways to give, contact Healthy Acadia’s Development Director Shoshona Smith at development@healthyacadia.org or 207-667-7171 Ext. 210.

For more information about Shaw’s GIVE BACK WHERE IT COUNTS Reusable Bag Program, visit shaws.2givelocal.com.

Healthy Acadia is a 501(C)(3) community health organization building vibrant communities and making it easier for all people to lead healthy lives throughout Washington and Hancock counties. For more information about Healthy Acadia’s health and wellness programs and services, visit healthyacadia.org.