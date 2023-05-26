WATERVILLE — Thomas College is pleased to announce a partnership with MMG Insurance to extend graduate education to all employees in the company’s five-state operational footprint.

MMG Insurance Company, headquartered in Presque Isle, is a regional property and casualty insurance company with operations in Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont, Pennsylvania, and Virginia. The nine-time recipient of the Best Places to Work in Maine award is partnering with Thomas College to offer generous tuition discounts for online graduate programs, with the intent to attract and support the professional growth of MMG Insurance’s more than 280 employees.

“We greatly value our employees here at MMG and are always looking for ways to support them and help them reach their full potential,” said Dave McPherson, MMG Insurance’s chief operating officer. “This partnership with Thomas College is an important addition to the educational offerings we have available to our team.”

“Like Thomas College, MMG has been in operation for over 125 years. We are excited to offer the next generation of insurance leaders at MMG an opportunity to grow within their organization and help build a pipeline of new talent interested in careers in insurance,” said Senior Director of Graduate and Professional Studies Mikaela Ziobro.

Thomas College offers multiple online MBA programs and certificates of advanced study with concentrations in cybersecurity, human resource management, and project management. For more information on Thomas College’s graduate degree programs or becoming an employer partner, please visit Thomas.edu/gps.