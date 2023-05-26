BANGOR — A group of community minded nurses from Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center have taken their passion for caring beyond the hospital walls and into the community. Once a month, a group of Intensive Care and Pediatric Intensive Care nurses volunteer their time and expertise at the Dorothy Day Soup Kitchen at the Bangor Salvation Army, which provides meals and support for individuals and families living with food insecurity.

Led by Lynne Estes, RN, Intensive Care Unit, the team works alongside other volunteers to prepare and serve nearly 100 nutritious meals to those less fortunate. They frequently donate funds and food to prepare a different menu each month. In the kitchen, they plan the next meal while waiting for the current meal to cook.

Lynne says, “Our monthly meal at the soup kitchen is about both team building and reducing food insecurity in our community. We believe it is better to give than to receive and seeing the smiles and appreciation of those we serve makes it all worthwhile.”

The nurses plan to continue volunteering monthly at Dorothy Day Soup Kitchen and encourage others to get involved and make a difference in their own communities. This effort is endorsed by the medical center’s Community Volunteer Impact Team which helps create and support opportunities for staff members to make a difference in the community.