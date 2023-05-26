FREEPORT, Maine – One person is seriously injured after an explosion on Allen Range Road in Freeport on Friday morning.

Just before 9 a.m., a 60-year-old employee was working on an excavator at Dave’s Junkyard when the vehicle struck a cylinder filled with flammable gas.

The man received serious burns on his hands, face and head, officials said. He was taken to Maine Medical Center where he remains in serious condition.

The explosion could be felt from a few miles away, according to reports.

“The explosion was felt miles away around the Freeport area, we’ve had reports of the homes in the immediate area and a little bit further away having felt the explosion, so it was felt quite a distance away, but minor damage, nothing serious, a few windows and things like that,” Freeport Fire Department Public Information Officer Jarred Hinton said.

The state fire marshal’s office is investigating the explosion.