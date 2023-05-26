Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.co

The debt ceiling crisis is, perhaps, the greatest self-made crisis in our history. It is self-made, in part, by overspending (and I’m not here to comment on right or wrong of money already spent) and by the avoidance of dealing with the issue. Lots and lots of breast-beating rhetoric, but no action.

Every time a crisis point was approached, the can was just kicked further down the road. In a true bipartisan effort, nothing was done, except more blame and useless verbiage was spewed about. No action by our elected, paid officials of all political persuasion. Now, as the breaking point rapidly approaches, we just have more of the same. So, shame on all of them, everyone of them who have allowed this snowball to grow to the breaking point. All that our government officials are doing is playing with the lives of its citizens in permitting a financial catastrophe to occur.

America will be immeasurably weakened, not seen as trustworthy on the world stage (certainly not “great again,” as some would have it), and a global recession could occur. So many individual lives could be overturned by this.

If, however, someone pulls a rabbit out of the hat at the last minute to stop this calamity, please hold the applause and the accolades. The cry should remain one of “shame” on the federal government, and all its members, for needlessly allowing this moment to even approach. This is not government of, for, and by the people; this is shameless, bipartisan showmanship, lacking in true concern and actual leadership. Shame on all of them.

David Mahoney

Greenville