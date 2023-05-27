Stroke experts say time equals brain. According to the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association, stroke is the fifth leading cause of death in the United States and a leading cause of adult disability. Prompt access to life-saving treatment can greatly improve patient outcomes.

When stroke symptoms occur, remember to use the acronym BEFAST: watch for sudden changes in Balance, Eyes, Face, Arms, Speech, and then it’s Time to call 911. May is Stroke Awareness Month, so it’s a great time to talk to your loved ones about symptoms, because spotting a possible stroke earlier leads to better patient outcomes.

Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center recently had a successful survey of their Primary Stroke Center by The Joint Commission. The medical center has earned this designation since 2009 for its work helping patients receive the most appropriate timely stroke treatment according to nationally recognized guidelines.

For the 10th year in a row, it also received the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association’s Get with The Guidelines®-Stroke Gold Plus Quality Achievement Award with Target: Stroke Honor Roll Elite Award and Target: Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll.

The medical center strives to exceed evidence-based quality measures and provide community education for the recognition of symptoms and treatment of stroke and offers support for patients and families. When a loved one experiences a stroke, there are often many steps on the road toward recovery.

For community members seeking resources for stroke patients, Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center offers support for stroke survivors and caregivers. Those affected by stroke can meet others online for support, networking, and education. Patients and their family members are welcome to attend a Stroke Support Group on Thursday from 4 to 5 p.m. on June 8, July 13, or Aug. 10. To join the event, please contact Angela Wheelden, BSN, RN, SCRN, nurse program manager, Northern Light Stroke Care, at 207-973-8278 or awheelden@northernlight.org.