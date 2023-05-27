The raccoon that was brought into the Auburn Petco on Tuesday has tested negative for rabies.

The animal was brought into the Petco at around 1:30 p.m., where a number of people touched, and even kissed, the animal. The Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife advised anyone who had come into contact with the animal to seek medical advice.

In order to test an animal for rabies, it must be euthanized in order to take brain tissue samples.

Raccoons are a common vector of rabies, and MDIF&W officials advise anyone who comes into contact with a wild animal to contact their personal health care provider.

Earlier this year, a Bowdoinham woman was attacked inside her residence after a rabid raccoon came into her sun room through a pet door. She was bitten on the leg and had to undergo treatment after the animal tested positive for rabies.

At least a dozen raccoons tested positive for rabies after coming into contact with humans in 2022. The state had an estimated population of more than 120,000 of the animals from Kittery to Fort Kent when a count was conducted in 1996.

A rabid raccoon, or other wild animal, will often be aggressive, though some can be subdued. It is typically best practice to avoid any animal that is acting strangely, and call for assistance if needed.

Animals get and spread rabies through bites and scratches and the saliva from an infected animal comes in contact with mucus membranes like the eyes or open wounds, even tiny ones.