Tear Cap Workshops is offering a dynamic summer program this year. On June 7, a basketmaking class will be making a fun, beginner-friendly project, perfectly sized for muffins, scones or pastries. A special bookmaking class on June 10, led by Purplebean Bindery, will be learning a decorative and infinitely variable book binding stitch, as all the participants make a rustic, leather-bound sketchbook. Registration and more information for each class can be found at https://tearcapworkshops.org/

Tear Cap Workshops is a non-profit, community benefit organization located in Hiram at the site of a former pine sawmill. Eleven existing buildings are being repurposed into artisan workshops and educational workspaces for a variety of hands-on crafts. The mission of the organization is to unleash creativity through hands-on learning: the goal is to use what we have in abundance, making use of a former industrial site and utilizing our native Maine wood, stone, and talent.

Later in the summer, TCW will be hosting workshops on Eco Printing and Encaustics, in addition to a weekly woodworking makerspace program known as Rent-a-Bench. Two special demonstration events, one on blacksmithing, and one on bowl carving with Maine author Danielle Rose Byrd will take place in August. Hope to see you there!