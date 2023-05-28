Summer weather is driving Mainers to the beach on this holiday weekend.

“Oh my gosh, I’m so excited,” said Elise Johnson, enjoying a beach day. “To be out in the sun, hang out with friends. I work in a school so a good summer vacation would be awesome.”

Although many are ready to jump into the beach season, state officials are warning that not all swimming spots have lifeguards at this time of year.

At Maine state parks right now, lifeguard coordinator Sean Vaillancourt says there are no lifeguards on duty right now and there won’t be for the next few weeks.

“Across the state I think we have a total of forty-seven positions available,” said Vaillancourt. ”And obviously we would love to have them all filled and have even more lifeguards if that was a possibility but that usually isn’t the case.”

Vaillancourt says he won’t know for sure if they will be fully staffed until opening week.

“We get a lot of college kids that come back late and are last minute to get all of their paperwork in,” said Vaillancourt.

Vaillancourt says he hopes the state will be better staffed this summer compared with last year, when a number of beaches around the state struggled to keep lifeguards among a worker shortage.

While folks are enjoying their time right now, Vaillancourt reminds people to stay safe whether lifeguard chairs are filled or not.

Swimming with others, knowing your own abilities and staying alert while in the water are ways to stay safe, whether a lifeguard is on duty or not.