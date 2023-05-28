Do you have an outdoors photo or video to share? Send it to pwarner@bangordailynews.com and tell us, “I consent to the BDN using my photo/video.”

Birds of a feather may flock together, but that doesn’t mean they’re necessarily going to get along.

A case in point, today’s trail camera video from Allie Ladd of Byron. In it, we have two bird species competing for a meal on the shore of a beautiful Maine pond.

Ladd has helped attract the birds by putting out some corn, which the mallard ducks and Canada geese both seem to enjoy. However, it seems as though maybe the ducks are taking things personally.

The ducks are pretty chatty and appear to be expressing their disdain for the larger of the geese on the right, occupying the high ground.

In spite of their vocal protestations, the ducks more than likely got the short end of the stick trying to compete with the larger geese.

Our appreciation to Allie Ladd for his efforts capturing such a diverse selection of Maine wildlife on his well-placed trail cameras.