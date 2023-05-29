A memorial for Maine’s fallen law enforcement has been vandalized.

Maine Capitol Police are investigating the vandalization of the Maine Law Enforcement Officers Memorial, which happened over the weekend. Authorities haven’t said what was vandalized on the memorial.

The memorial was first dedicated in 1991 and is engraved with the names of 88 Maine law enforcement officers who have died in the line of duty.

Gov. Janet Mills and others held an annual ceremony to honor them earlier this month.

“What someone did to the Maine Law Enforcement Officers Memorial is heartbreaking especially on Memorial weekend when people are trying to honor their lost. We will clean up their disgusting mess and move on but the damage they did to the families who lost someone will be long lasting, shame on them for doing this,” Kennebec County Sheriff Ken Mason said in a statement on Facebook.