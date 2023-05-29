Today is Monday. Temperatures will be in the mid-60s to low 70s, with sunny skies across the state.
Bangor’s war memorials can teach us about those who died in the line of duty
Here in Bangor, Mainers can pay tribute at any of the 10 war memorials installed around the city, from the Civil War to the Vietnam War.
ALSO: Here’s where parades and other memorial events are happening today.
Exchange rate hampers Canadian tourists’ return to southern Maine coast
The poor exchange rate is pushing up the cost of traveling to Maine.
How a beloved Maine family beach is changing to keep up with the times
A fourth-generation member of the family, Julie Jenkins, along with her husband Duncan are renovating Jenkins Beach this summer.
One midcoast community’s downtown is experiencing a business renaissance
Local business owners and residents saw the opening of Hey Sailor! as the impetus needed to kickstart development in Searsport.
Bangor High investigating ‘inappropriate relationship’ between staffer and student
The superintendent said the school received reports Wednesday about the alleged relationship and launched an investigation.
‘Sucker for a stray’ opening Maine’s 1st adoptable cat lounge
Anne Beal has been rescuing, spaying, neutering and loving stray cats since she was 19. Now, she wants others to share that experience.
A decades-long effort to revive Caribou’s riverfront just hit a key milestone
Caribou has secured a key federal grant that will allow it to demolish the former diesel power plant at 142 Lower Lyndon St.
UMaine baseball wins first America East Tournament title since 2011
The team clinched its first America East Tournament championship since 2011 in a 6-1 win over defending champions, the Binghamton Bearcats.
If you enjoy New England hiking and beer, this book is for you
New England has about 10,000 miles of hiking trails and more than 700 breweries, brew pubs and tasting rooms.
Watch this game of duck, duck, goose, where the bigger birds win
Birds of a feather may flock together, but that doesn’t mean they’re necessarily going to get along.
