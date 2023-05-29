Today is Monday. Temperatures will be in the mid-60s to low 70s, with sunny skies across the state. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

Here in Bangor, Mainers can pay tribute at any of the 10 war memorials installed around the city, from the Civil War to the Vietnam War.

ALSO: Here’s where parades and other memorial events are happening today.

The poor exchange rate is pushing up the cost of traveling to Maine.

A fourth-generation member of the family, Julie Jenkins, along with her husband Duncan are renovating Jenkins Beach this summer.

Local business owners and residents saw the opening of Hey Sailor! as the impetus needed to kickstart development in Searsport.

The superintendent said the school received reports Wednesday about the alleged relationship and launched an investigation.

Anne Beal has been rescuing, spaying, neutering and loving stray cats since she was 19. Now, she wants others to share that experience.

Caribou has secured a key federal grant that will allow it to demolish the former diesel power plant at 142 Lower Lyndon St.

The team clinched its first America East Tournament championship since 2011 in a 6-1 win over defending champions, the Binghamton Bearcats.

New England has about 10,000 miles of hiking trails and more than 700 breweries, brew pubs and tasting rooms.

Birds of a feather may flock together, but that doesn’t mean they’re necessarily going to get along.

In other Maine news …

Supreme Court ruling may force Maine to change its foreclosure law

In tense meeting, Aroostook town slams door on biker bar

Report of shot fired near elementary school prompts lockdown in Fort Kent

Man suspected of domestic assault shot by police in Alton

2 lobstermen have licenses suspended for stealing traps

Lifeguard shortage at Maine state parks with summer weather approaching

Elver value remains strong after successful spring run in Maine

Body of New Hampshire man pulled from Nonesuch River in Scarborough

This is your chance to own a Maine lighthouse for free

1 seriously injured in explosion at Freeport junkyard

Raccoon brought to Auburn Petco for nail trim tests negative for rabies

Lyman man reunited with Biddeford class ring missing for 20 years

Maine coaches react to big foul shot change coming to high-school basketball

Freshman pitcher leads Oxford Hills softball to 12-0 win over Brewer

UMaine’s new softball facility hosting 2 high school regional title games