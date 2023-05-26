Bangor High School is investigating allegations of an inappropriate relationship between a staff member and student, according to an email sent Friday by the superintendent to parents.

Superintendent James Tager said the school received reports Wednesday about the relationship and launched a “thorough investigation on the school level.” As required by law, the school reported the information to both law enforcement and the state Department of Health and Human Services for further investigation, according to Tager.

He did not provide details about the investigation or the people involved.

“We understand that situations like these can impact students in various ways, and we are here to support our students during this time,” he said. He encouraged students with concerns or questions to reach out to a teacher, counselor, social worker or administrator.