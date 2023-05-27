Two lobstermen’s licenses have been suspended after an investigation revealed they stole traps from other fishermen.

The Maine Department of Marine Resources says 55-year-old Calvin Pinkham of Steuben and Rodney Genthner, 38, have been accused of stealing lobster traps from other lobstermen.

Pinkham is charged with stealing 59 traps from seven other fishermen, according to officials.

In a plea deal with the Washington County District Attorney, Pinkham pled guilty to seven counts of trap molesting. His license has been suspended for three years, and he has been ordered to pay $8,732 in restitution to those he stole traps from.

Genthner’s license has been suspended for six years, after investigators determined that he had been in possession of traps belonging to other lobstermen in 2022.

Genther has a history of fishery violations, as he was charged twice in 2022 with possessing notched lobsters. Lobsters are marked with a v-notch to indicate egg-bearing female lobsters, and are protected in order to maintain the fishery. For the v-notch violation, Genther was subject to a one-year license suspension.

Genthner’ license is due to be reinstated on Feb. 8, 2029. He has not made a court appearance on the trap molestation accusations, but he could face up to 364 days of jail time and a fine of up to $2,000. He may also be asked to pay more than $8,400 in fines when he makes an appearance in Rockland District Court.