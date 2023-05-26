FORT KENT – For the second time in as many months schools in Fort Kent went on lockdown Friday after a shot was reportedly heard fired in the town.

A report of a shot heard fired near the Fish River Bridge not far from Fort Kent Elementary School led to a 50-minute lockdown of that school and Fort Kent Community High School, Superintendent Ben Sirois said.

An elementary school employee reported hearing the shot while outside of the school, Fort Kent police said.

Fort Kent police, Aroostook County Sheriff’s deputies and border patrol agents could be seen assisting students onto buses at both Pleasant Street schools as students were let out about 15 minutes later than normal.

“Police responded and searched the area. They found nothing,” Sirois said.

On Friday, March 24the schools also went on lockdown when shots were heard coming from the area of an apartment building near the high school. Two men were later arrested in connection with that incident and charged with felony reckless conduct with a firearm.