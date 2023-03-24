This story will be updated.

FORT KENT, Maine —- Fort Kent schools were closed Friday morning as police worked to reach a shooter at a nearby apartment building.

No injuries were reported and there is no threat to the public, Fort Kent Police Chief Michael DeLena said.

Police received several calls reporting multiple gunshots just before 6 a.m. around Pleasant and School streets and University Drive, DeLena said.

Police have not identified a suspect.

Gunshots were heard in the vicinity of the schools, according to SAD 27 Superintendent Ben Sirois.

“The decision to cancel school was a mutual decision between the Fort Kent Police Department and our team,” Sirois said.

Meanwhile police maintained a presence at the nearby B and M Apartments. A resident of the apartment complex said her landlord told her that a tenant on the second floor fired a gun in his unit.

The Fort Kent branch of Acadia Federal Credit Union, located next door to the apartments, was also closed Friday morning. An announcement on the credit union’s website cited the closure was due to “a community threat in Fort Kent.”