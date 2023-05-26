The body of a New Hampshire man was pulled from the Nonesuch River in Scarborough on Friday afternoon.

The body of Greg Blute, 46, of Hudson, New Hampshire, was discovered in the water by a fisherman at around 7 a.m. The Scarborough Police Department was notified, along with the Maine Marine Patrol.

Blute’s body was pulled from the river at around 9 a.m., and has been transported to the Maine medical examiner’s office, where an autopsy will be conducted.

A kayak belonging to Blute was also recovered. Blute had been wearing a lifejacket, officials said.

An investigation is underway.

Leela Stockley

