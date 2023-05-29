A Maine State Police trooper attempted to stop a truck with a possible explosive device heading northbound on Interstate 95 in Houlton on Monday morning.

Trooper Denver Roy tried to stop the vehicle, which had a sign indicating that the operator had an explosive device on board, at about 10:39 a.m., but it continued until it reached the U.S. and Canadian ports of entry.

Troopers at the border commanded the driver to get out of the vehicle, but he maneuvered the truck toward the Canadian Port of Entry. Corporal Eric Paquette shot at the driver, who was uninjured and surrendered to the troopers.

The driver, Tony Holford, 42, from Providence, Rhode Island, was medically cleared and taken to the Aroostook County Jail. He is charged with aggravated reckless conduct, terrorizing and failure to stop. Aggravated reckless conduct is the most serious charge among those levied and includes punishments of up to 10 years in prison and/or a fine of up to $10,000.

The scene is contained and there is no ongoing danger to the public, police said in a statement.

Maine State Police and the Maine Attorney General’s office are collaborating with Canadian authorities to investigate the incident. Crime scene technicians and the Maine State Police Bomb Squad expect to continue to process the scene through the night. Motorists should avoid the area and use an alternate port of entry.

The Maine Attorney General’s office will work with the state police in the coming days to continue the investigation and look into the events that led to the officer-involved shooting.