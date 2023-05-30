Good Shepherd Food Bank will once again sponsor Summer Lunch sites where Bangor and Brewer children can receive free nutritious meals throughout the summer.
Through partnerships with the Bangor Boys & Girls Club, Brewer Housing Authority, and The Rock Church meals will be offered at the following sites:
|Site Name
|Site Address
|Days Open
|Service Hours
|Dates
|Brewer Housing Authority
|Rinfret Drive PavilionBrewer
|M – F
|12 – 1pm
|June 21 – Aug 24
|The Rock Church
|1195 Ohio StreetBangor
|M – Th
|12pm – 1pm
|June 26 – June 29
|Bangor Boys & Girls Club
|161 Davis RoadBangor
|M, T, Th, F
|Breakfast: 9:00 – 9:30amLunch: 11:00am – 12:00pm
|July 3
“We are excited to once again sponsor the Summer Food Service Program in Bangor and Brewer,” says Kristen Miale, president of Good Shepherd Food Bank. “More than 80,000 Maine children depend on the National School Lunch program during the school year. Despite the availability of funding from the USDA, only about 25 percent of those students receive meals during the long summer break, due to a variety of obstacles such as lack of awareness and accessible sites. With our partners in the area, we’re working to make sure more kids in the Bangor region have nutritious meals this summer.”
Meals are provided to all children under age 18 without charge. For more information, please visit www.FeedingMaine.org.
