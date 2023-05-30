Whether you live in Maine or love our state from afar, you know what it is to be a Mainer. We’re tough and kind, resourceful, independent by nature, respectful of the natural environment, and we take care of our communities.

How could we not be all of those things? Our beautiful state requires it — and inspires it. The Bangor Daily News is no different. We’ve been independently owned and operated for more than 130 years. We aim to be fair and tough on those in power while also being respectful of the interconnected web of our community, creating public accountability through transparency and the fact-finding work of local journalism. We are resourceful, always pursuing that mission on tight budgets. We celebrate the natural environment through reporting and commentary on living a good life outdoors through recreation, hunting and fishing. We serve our community by providing the news and information Mainers need to make informed decisions about important issues — and helping folks find opportunities to make their voices heard before decisions are made.

This timeline from the Impact Report illustrates how the real world effects of our investigation into sexual assault and harassment in the Maine Army National Guard unfolded over more than a year. Credit: BDN staff

That’s what local journalism does, and that’s why we’re talking about impact. We’re proud to release the 2022-2023 annual impact report, and tell the story of how journalism makes a real difference in the lives of Mainers — and beyond.

Corporate chain ownership of journalism has harmed many communities. When newspapers shrink or close, communities suffer. Fewer people volunteer or vote, taxes increase, corruption flourishes.

Fortunately, that’s not been our story: Maine is the only state in the U.S. with no out-of-state owners of daily newspapers. Let’s keep it that way!

I hope you’ll read the report, and I hope you will consider deepening your connection to the mission of local news for Maine through a subscription, a donation during our spring fundraising campaign, or partnering with us to help your business succeed.

