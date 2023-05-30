A commercial vehicle carrying fertilizer crashed off Route 1 in Monticello early Monday morning.

Chance Beaulieu, 21, of Monticello was driving north on Route 1 in a vehicle hauling 25 tons of urea-type fertilizer, which was not hazardous, when he went off the road, flipped and spilled his load, according to the Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office.

Beaulieu was treated for injuries not considered life-threatening and released from a local hospital, police said.

The Maine Department of Environmental Protection was notified, and the white powdered fertilizer was removed under the supervision of the Environmental Protection Agency.

Traffic was rerouted to Hill Siding Road in Monticello for about eight hours while the EPA cleaned up the fertilizer from the road.

The crash remains under investigation.