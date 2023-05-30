A man shot by Maine State Police in Alton on Friday morning who was suspected of domestic assault has been arrested and accused of attempted murder and kidnapping, among other charges.

The Maine State Police responded at around 9:42 a.m. on Friday to 180 Argyle Road after receiving a call from Brewer Police Department, according to Lt. Thomas Pickering, a spokesperson for the Major Crimes Unit.

When state police arrived on scene, they found Djvan Carter of Milford reportedly assaulting a female who was a passenger in his vehicle. When Carter, 45, saw police arrive, he attempted to flee the scene and drove at one of the troopers, officials said.

Maine State Police Corporal Blaine Silk shot at Carter, striking the man. The shot was fired around 10:13 a.m., according to Pickering.

Carter was transported to Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center to receive treatment for the gunshot wound, and was released from medical care on Tuesday morning. Carter was arrested in Bangor at around 10:45 a.m.

He has been charged with aggravated attempted murder, elevated aggravated assault, kidnapping, aggravated assault and terrorizing with a dangerous weapon, according to Shannon Moss, a spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

The female passenger, who was hospitalized on Friday, remains at Northern Light EMMC. She is not being identified at this time. The Bangor Daily News does not typically disclose the names of crime victims.

Carter is being held at the Penobscot County Jail, and will make an initial court appearance on Wednesday at 1 p.m. via Zoom. Details on bail were not available on Tuesday evening.

The Office of Maine Attorney General is investigating the circumstances of the shooting, and Silk has been placed on a leave of absence as is customary following an officer-involved shooting. The Maine State Police are investigating the alleged assault.