Two people are dead and a third critically injured after a Monday morning collision on Interstate 295 in Falmouth.

Nancy Ezhaya, 72, of Yarmouth was driving a Toyota SUV the wrong way on the northbound side of I-295, near exit 11, about 10:10 a.m. when she collided with a Honda SUV driven by 61-year-old Allen Apblett of Oklahoma, according to Maine State Police Lt. Thomas Pickering.

Ezhaya and Apblett died at the scene, Pickering said.

Apblett’s wife, who also was in the Honda, suffered critical injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.