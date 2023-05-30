Today is Tuesday. Temperatures will be in the low 80s to mid-60s from north to south, with sunny skies throughout the state. See what weather is in store for the rest of the day here.
Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.
Don’t make this mistake about Maine women who catch lobster
In Maine, lobsterman is a gender-neutral term.
Inside the quiet rollout of Bangor’s new ‘human service providers’
Bangor’s new Community Action Team is helping catch missing dogs and connect people in crisis to much-needed services.
Covenant Health and Anthem dispute leave Maine patients in limbo
That dispute with Anthem will affect Mainers who get care from Covenant Health facilities in Bangor and Lewiston.
Asylum seeker influx could hamper proposed MaineCare expansion
If approved, Maine would join California, Colorado and D.C. in offering health coverage to all low-income undocumented residents.
Exchange rate hampers Canadian tourists’ return to southern Maine coast
The poor exchange rate is pushing up the cost of traveling to Maine.
Yarmouth home reflects ongoing high prices for Maine real estate
The Yarmouth home overlooking the Royal River is going for nearly $2 million.
An Aroostook French teacher wants to save the Acadian language
“If we don’t maintain our language, it’s in danger of disappearing forever.”
This Penobscot County river is a thrilling challenge for paddlers
Seboeis River is the quintessential tripping experience consisting of easy rapids and quick water until reaching Class III Whetstone Falls.
In other Maine news …
Photos from Bangor’s Memorial Day Parade
A decades-long effort to revive Caribou’s riverfront just hit a key milestone
Aroostook magnet school graduates 33 students
Maine State Police investigating truck with possible explosive device
Maine Law Enforcement Officers Memorial vandalized in Augusta
Acadia is again short-staffed to begin the summer tourism season
UMaine baseball will face Miami in Division I tourney regional