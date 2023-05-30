River Pond Nature Trail is a short, albeit bumpy, drive from where I spend my summers working and living at Chewonki’s Big Eddy Campground on the Golden Road. For nearly a decade, I drove by the trailhead sign every time I traveled to and from Millinocket, and yet, I had never stopped.

All that time, I assumed the trail was overgrown and thick with bugs, so I stayed away. And while the bugs do thrive there this time of the year, the trail network offers interactive signage and beautiful views of the surrounding area.

I checked it out for the first time late last summer and recently returned for a walk.

There’s a few different trail and loop options, depending on one’s time and preference for distance. I’ve hiked the longer loop, which totaled around four miles, and also walked a shorter out-and-back option on Tenderfoot Trail.

The trail network is mostly flat and meanders through a mixed hardwood forest. It’s located in an actively managed logging area, but you can rest assured that you won’t run into heavy machinery on the trail.

The trailhead for River Pond Nature Trail offers helpful signage and an area map. Credit: Courtesy of Sarah Sindo

From the trailhead, Tenderfoot Trail quickly meets up with River Pond, and the two run parallel to each other for a short distance. Views of Katahdin are abundant and quite literally stopped me in my tracks a few times.

I walked out onto an open point and took delight in the view of the mountain that marks the northern terminus of the Appalachian Trail. It’s a view that I will never tire of looking at.

As I was quietly admiring my surroundings, out of the corner of my eye, I saw something move in the pond.

It disappeared just as quickly as it appeared. Some seconds later, it reappeared a little distance away. It wasn’t just one small, dark brown river otter head, but four.

I watched the family, or friends, swim about the pond, diving and resurfacing multiple times. It was pure joy watching their slick, brown bodies go about as they pleased. Next time, I told myself, I have to pack my binoculars.

Credit: Courtesy of Sarah Sindo

The next point of interest was Moose Point, at the far end of the pond. With a name like Moose Point I was hoping I’d spot the elusive mammal, but I had no such luck on either of my outings. That said, the point did seem like a perfect, and picturesque, setting for a moose.

The Timber Cruisers Trail turned northwest, in the direction of where the West Branch of the Penobscot River flows nearby and I took a right on the River Drivers Trail, a side trail option, and walked a quarter of a mile to reach the river.

Like most rivers and waters, the West Branch of the Penobscot River has seen so much life and has carried so much history. I’ll take any chance I get to sit by the flowing water and think about all the people who have called it home over the years.

After passing through a thick patch of blueberry bushes, I returned to my vehicle a happy hiker.

Many points along the River Pond Nature Trail offer outstanding views of Katahdin. Credit: Courtesy of Sarah Sindo

I love proving myself wrong on the trail. What I thought would be a sad, forgotten trail was a gem in the north woods. River Pond Nature Trails offers it all if you’re looking for a leisurely forested hike. The only thing you may not gain from it is elevation, and sometimes that’s quite alright.

Maybe you’ll be luckier than me and spot a moose. If so, remember to always keep your distance and be respectful. After all, we’re visiting their home.

For folks who are coming from Millinocket, take the Baxter Park Road and keep your eyes out for Pockwockamus Rock, the large painted “Keep Maine Beautiful” rock. Take a left onto the dirt road adjacent to the rock, and after a mile, you’ll come to the Golden Road, where you’ll turn right.

Within a mile, keep your eyes peeled for the small white River Pond Nature Trail sign. Turn left, and the trailhead is easily found. Enjoy!