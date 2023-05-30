Maine will see plenty of sun over the next several days as temperatures climb once again.

Widespread 80s and 90s are likely again by Thursday, while there’s a chance to see rain at the end of the week.

Tuesday will be beautiful and sunny, with temperatures very similar to Monday. The highs will be in the 60s at the coastline, low to mid-70s inland. An afternoon seabreeze will keep the coast cool.

Massive wildfires continue to burn in Nova Scotia. Heading into this afternoon and evening, smoke from those fires are likely to drift over Maine. Unlike the high altitude wildfire smoke we’ve seen over the past few weeks, this smoke will be close to the ground.

Temperatures will rapidly warm into the mid- to high 70s at the coast and low to mid-80s farther inland with plenty of sun on Wednesday.

Thursday is forecast to be the hottest day of the week. Highs will reach the low 90s for many inland areas Thursday afternoon, with 80s at the coast thanks to a seabreeze. If the seabreeze is weaker or holds off until the later afternoon, temperatures could rise into the high 80s or low 90s.

On Friday, temperatures will reach the mid- to high 80s across central and southern Maine, while inland areas may see the mercury rise into the 90s. Skies will start out sunny, but a cold front will bring the chance for showers and storms as we head into the afternoon and evening.

The chance for rain will persist through Saturday morning, with much cooler weather expected. Highs on Saturday will be in the 60s.

A fully sunny day returns on Sunday when temperatures will reach the high 60s to low 70s.