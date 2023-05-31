FALMOUTH — OceanView at Falmouth is pleased to announce the recent hire of Randy Corkum as the new director of assisted living.

In his new role, Corkum will oversee all the operational needs for OceanView’s Falmouth House and Legacy Memory Care facilities.

Corkum has 15 years of experience working in senior care. Most recently he served as director of residential care at Maine Veterans’ Home in Scarborough.

“I am excited to take on this new role,” Corkum says.

Before his work at Maine Veterans’ Home, Corkum spent 12 years with Massachusetts General Hospital as operating room director, as well as four years in a similar position at Maine Medical Center. He also spent three years working at Maine General Hospital in Augusta, helping to build the hospital’s new operating room theater.

Originally from Boston, Corkum earned his bachelor’s degree in nursing from the University of Massachusetts — Boston, and his master’s degree in hospital and health care facilities administration and management from Walden University.

“Randy brings a wealth of knowledge, skills and leadership that will contribute to maintaining the exceptional care that we provide,” Director of Operations for OceanView at Falmouth Diane Kibbin.



OceanView at Falmouth is a well-established, active, maintenance-free retirement community located on a beautifully wooded and landscaped 80-acre campus, just minutes from downtown Portland. Offering a wide variety of independent cottages and apartments, OceanView also offers the peace of mind of a care continuum, including Falmouth House and Legacy Memory Care. Locally owned and managed since 1986.