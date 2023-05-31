Authorities are offering a reward for information about who vandalized a memorial for Maine officers who died in the line of duty.

The Maine Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in Augusta had to be covered on Memorial Day after someone spray-painted the display with several messages.

Photos posted on social media show someone spray-painted three names, including a detective, on the memorial. It goes on to refer to “corruption” and a “secret society.”

None of the names mentioned in the message appear to be listed on the wall.

Maine State Police and the Maine Chiefs of Police Association are offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of those responsible.

Anyone with information about the vandalism can contact the Maine Capitol Police at 207-287-4357.