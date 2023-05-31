Today is Wednesday. Temperatures will be in the low 90s to low 70s from north to south with sunny skies across the state. An air quality warning is in effect through the morning due to wildfire smoke. See what weather is in store for the rest of the day here. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

That comes after the Supreme Court found a Minnesota county violated a 94-year-old woman’s Fifth Amendment rights by taking her property without “just compensation.”

The two proposals — one in Camden and a second in Belfast — would add a significant number of units to the housing-starved area.

The taxable value of the mill dropped to $86 million from $271 million after an explosion damaged one of its digesters in April 2020.

While the final numbers are still being collected, officials say more than a million vehicles entered Maine over Memorial Day Weekend.

The Riverwalk Festival will have more than 50 crafters, 13 nonprofits and about 20 businesses with tables this Saturday.

Towns and cities from Fort Kent to Ogunquit host pride parades, festivals, drag shows, concerts, workshops, movie nights and everything in between.

A shortages of camp counselors may leave families scrambling to keep kids entertained over the summer.

Hattie Train is calling on her background in both fishing and science to bridge the communications gap between the fields.

With the new ownership, Caribou’s theater will be one of only two in Aroostook County.

Justin Baeyens has posted a 2.70 ERA with 21 strikeouts, six walks and just 13 hits allowed.

An uneventful day of crappie fishing gave way to one of the most memorable moments that Colin Chase has ever caught on camera.

Maybe you’ll be luckier than BDN Outdoors contributor Sarah Sindo and spot a moose.

Everything from dinnerware to plastic toys can end up in yard debris.

In other Maine news …

Maine will see temps hit 90 degrees this week

Portland police looking for missing woman

Man killed in Carrabassett Valley collision

2 dead after collision on I-295 in Falmouth

Fertilizer truck flips over off Route 1 in Aroostook County

13-year-old struck when getting off school bus in Gray

Man shot in Alton by police accused of attempted murder, kidnapping

2 kids accused of setting off chemical device in Brewer store

Feds seek more than 15 years for convicted Jan. 6 rioter from Maine

Mainers are divided over ‘glamping’ resorts

New wood heat options come with climate trade-offs

Migratory fish flood into Maine rivers after several years of restoration efforts

Fire destroys historic Limington schoolhouse

Stephen King doesn’t care what you have to say about the ‘Succession’ finale

Logan Littlefield leads Brewer baseball to win over rival Bangor

Callie Small helps Hampden Academy softball rally past Brewer

Complete game from pitcher Chad Willis carries Hermon baseball to win over MDI