Today is Wednesday. Temperatures will be in the low 90s to low 70s from north to south with sunny skies across the state. An air quality warning is in effect through the morning due to wildfire smoke. See what weather is in store for the rest of the day here.
Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.
Maine lawmakers slow to change law allowing towns to profit from home seizures
That comes after the Supreme Court found a Minnesota county violated a 94-year-old woman’s Fifth Amendment rights by taking her property without “just compensation.”
More than 50 housing units proposed for 2 midcoast communities
The two proposals — one in Camden and a second in Belfast — would add a significant number of units to the housing-starved area.
A Maine town wants $600K from state to offset taxes lost by mill closure
The taxable value of the mill dropped to $86 million from $271 million after an explosion damaged one of its digesters in April 2020.
Maine Turnpike holiday traffic on pace to set a record
While the final numbers are still being collected, officials say more than a million vehicles entered Maine over Memorial Day Weekend.
Brewer’s annual Riverwalk Festival will be ‘bigger and better’ than ever
The Riverwalk Festival will have more than 50 crafters, 13 nonprofits and about 20 businesses with tables this Saturday.
Here are the LGBTQ Pride events in eastern Maine this June
Towns and cities from Fort Kent to Ogunquit host pride parades, festivals, drag shows, concerts, workshops, movie nights and everything in between.
It may be harder to get your kids into Maine summer camps this year
A shortages of camp counselors may leave families scrambling to keep kids entertained over the summer.
Maine islander wants to bridge the gap between fishermen and scientists
Hattie Train is calling on her background in both fishing and science to bridge the communications gap between the fields.
New owners save Caribou Theater from closing
With the new ownership, Caribou’s theater will be one of only two in Aroostook County.
UMaine baseball’s star closer didn’t start pitching until college
Justin Baeyens has posted a 2.70 ERA with 21 strikeouts, six walks and just 13 hits allowed.
Watch these newborn fawns struggle stand for the 1st time
An uneventful day of crappie fishing gave way to one of the most memorable moments that Colin Chase has ever caught on camera.
This easy trail off the Golden Road provides stunning views of Katahdin
Maybe you’ll be luckier than BDN Outdoors contributor Sarah Sindo and spot a moose.
Don’t panic if you find Barbie in your compost
Everything from dinnerware to plastic toys can end up in yard debris.
In other Maine news …
Maine will see temps hit 90 degrees this week
Portland police looking for missing woman
Man killed in Carrabassett Valley collision
2 dead after collision on I-295 in Falmouth
Fertilizer truck flips over off Route 1 in Aroostook County
13-year-old struck when getting off school bus in Gray
Man shot in Alton by police accused of attempted murder, kidnapping
2 kids accused of setting off chemical device in Brewer store
Feds seek more than 15 years for convicted Jan. 6 rioter from Maine
Mainers are divided over ‘glamping’ resorts
New wood heat options come with climate trade-offs
Migratory fish flood into Maine rivers after several years of restoration efforts
Fire destroys historic Limington schoolhouse
Stephen King doesn’t care what you have to say about the ‘Succession’ finale
Logan Littlefield leads Brewer baseball to win over rival Bangor
Callie Small helps Hampden Academy softball rally past Brewer
Complete game from pitcher Chad Willis carries Hermon baseball to win over MDI