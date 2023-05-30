Streaming giant Max aired the finale of its lauded series “Succession” Sunday, prompting a thousand emotional epiphanies on the Twitterverse about the fates of the fictional billionaire family.

There were hot takes, fresh memes and crying emojis aplenty.

But famous Mainer and writer Stephen King was so over it.

NYTimes headline: SUCCESSION is over. Why did we care?

“NYTimes headline: SUCCESSION is over. Why did we care?” King tweeted just before 7 a.m. Tuesday. “Here’s a newsflash for you: A lot of us didn’t.”

Here at the Bangor Daily, we have a few questions. Does King really not care, or has he secretly been hate-watching all along? Furthermore, if he truly doesn’t care, why tweet at all? What, pray tell, does the horror author think we should be watching instead?

We may never know.