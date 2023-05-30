Author Stephen King, pictured here in 2022, had this to say about the finale of Succession. Credit: Patrick Semansky / AP

Streaming giant Max aired the finale of its lauded series “Succession” Sunday, prompting a thousand emotional epiphanies on the Twitterverse about the fates of the fictional billionaire family.

There were hot takes, fresh memes and crying emojis aplenty.

But famous Mainer and writer Stephen King was so over it.

“NYTimes headline:  SUCCESSION  is over.  Why  did  we  care?” King tweeted just before 7 a.m. Tuesday. “Here’s  a  newsflash  for  you:  A  lot  of  us  didn’t.”

Here at the Bangor Daily, we have a few questions. Does King really not care, or has he secretly been hate-watching all along? Furthermore, if he truly doesn’t care, why tweet at all? What, pray tell, does the horror author think we should be watching instead?

We may never know.