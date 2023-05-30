Bangor Area Youth Choirs to present spring concert “Hope Lingers On.”

Bangor Area Youth Choirs, now in its 30th year of Helping Youth Discover Their Voice, is pleased to present their spring concert on Saturday, June 3 at 7 p.m. at Bangor Arts Exchange, 193 Exchange Street in Bangor.

Donations are gratefully accepted at the door. Please visit Bangor Area Youth Choirs on Facebook or BangorAreaYouthChoirs.com for more information.

BAYC recently returned from a performance tour throughout New England and are excited to share their program! The concert will feature selections from all three choirs; Treble Singers, Mixed Ensemble, and Chamber Singers. They have prepared an eclectic mix of songs of hope, peace, and love ranging from Mozart to Clara Schumann to Z. Randall Stroope and more; there is sure to be something for everyone!

The Bangor Area Youth Choirs is a non-profit youth choir organization drawing talent from towns in and around the Bangor region.



BAYC seeks to provide local young singers with a high-level choral experience coupled with an inclusive community of thoughtful, talented, creative young people that share a common love of singing. BAYC offers three choral tracks – Treble Singers (non-auditioned, ages 7-12), Mixed Ensemble (non-auditioned, ages 13-18) and Chamber Singers (auditioned, ages 14-18).

Under the direction of Artistic Director Molly J. Webster and Collaborative Pianist Colin Graebert, BAYC prides itself on offering exceptional performance opportunities within our community and beyond. BAYC follows organizational guidelines of most established children’s choirs and is not affiliated with any church, public or private school.



FMI please email BAYChoirs@gmail.com or visit bangorareayouthchoirs.com.