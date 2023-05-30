Two kids have been accused of setting off chemical devices at two locations in Brewer over the weekend.

The two kids, whom the Brewer Police Department didn’t identify, allegedly placed a chemical device inside the Dollar Tree at the Twin City Plaza on State Street, where it went off about 7:30 p.m. Sunday.

Witnesses reported hearing what sounded like a gunshot and then a strong chemical smell, promoting the store to be evacuated, according to Brewer police. Several people were inside the store at the time of the explosion, and no one was injured, said Jason Moffitt, Brewer’s public safety director.

“I can’t get into the nature of what exactly the chemical compound was,” he said. “People were checked out on scene by EMS personnel.”

Officers learned similar devices had been set off at the Brewer High School softball field, and soon detained the two suspects.

The two kids had violated house arrest and conditions of release for unrelated crimes, including throwing large rocks off an Interstate 395 overpass and striking a car windshield, as well as assault and reckless conduct, according to Brewer police.

Both kids have been taken to the Long Creek Youth Development Center in South Portland.

No additional information was released.

BDN writer Valerie Royzman contributed to this report.