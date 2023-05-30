Gregory T. LaFrancois to join Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center in July

BANGOR — Northern Light Health president and CEO Tim Dentry is pleased to announce that Gregory T. LaFrancois, MHA, FACHE will become Eastern Maine Medical Center’s next president. In this role, LaFrancois will continue to serve as a senior vice president for Northern Light Health.

LaFrancois was selected as president following a rigorous search, during which several candidates from various backgrounds were interviewed. The selection process was guided by a search committee chaired by Heather Furth, chair of the EMMC Board of Trustees. The interview process involved providers, nurses, and team members from many areas throughout the medical center. Others who participated were members of the community, Northern Light Health board members, staff, and leaders.

In making the announcement, Dentry said LaFrancois, who is currently serving as president at Northern Light AR Gould Hospital in Presque Isle, is a dynamic leader who embraces challenge. “Greg’s understanding of Maine’s healthcare environment, coupled with his passion for engagement with staff, are exciting additions to the EMMC leadership team. He is a patient-focused leader who fosters cultures of learning and growth.” Dentry, who has served in a dual role as Northern Light Health president and CEO and interim president at EMMC since April first of this year, said he is confident LaFrancois will build upon recent positive work at EMMC.

LaFrancois’ deep understanding of the needs of rural Maine communities make him a particularly good fit for this role. “Eastern Maine Medical Center is so important to all our rural hospitals. I have relied on EMMC to coordinate the full spectrum of care for our communities in Aroostook County. I am excited to have the opportunity to positively affect care in communities throughout Maine. I deeply value the skills and knowledge staff bring to work each day and pledge to continue to be a highly visible and accessible leader. I look forward to getting to know everyone on the EMMC team — together we will do great things.”

With more than 25 years as a healthcare leader, LaFrancois has an impressive background, including serving at Johns Hopkins in Baltimore, United States Health System in Seoul, Korea, Walter Reed Health Care Washington, D.C., Office of the Army Surgeon General in Virginia, among other leadership roles. Prior to joining Northern Light Health in 2016, he served as president and CEO at Saint Aloisius Medical Center in North Dakota.

LaFrancois joins the EMMC team on July 1. He and his wife, Danhong Zhao, PhD, MD, are excited to relocate and become active in the Bangor region.

Jay Reynolds, MD, senior physician executive at AR Gould Hospital, will assume interim leadership at AR Gould Hospital July 1. This will provide staff and operations a seamless transition as we search for a new president who will ensure continued access to excellent care for residents of Maine’s northern most county.