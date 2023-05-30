BELFAST – Theatre Nouveau ‘s debut production “The Madwoman of Chaillot—Uncensored” will open on Friday, June 2 at The Playhouse at 107 Church Street. Details are:

Theatre Nouveau, a new theatre for Midcoast Maine with a contemporary social conscience, presents:



The Madwoman of Chaillot-Uncensored

by Jean Giraudoux – adapted by Suzanne Ramczyk

June 2, 3, 9 & 10 at 7 p.m.

June 4 & 11 at 2 p.m.

at The Playhouse

107 Church St., Belfast, ME.

All tickets $20



Seating is limited. Reserve your seat now: theatrenouveau2023@gmail.com

Visit: www.theatrenouveau.org

“The Madwoman of Chaillot” is a comedic play of magical realism in two acts. Theatre Nouveau’s “Uncensored” adaptation maintains the original’s diverse range of oddball characters, adding a contemporary twist as a play within a play. Artistic Director Suzanne Ramczyk is directing.



For more information about the play, its schedule and Theatre Nouveau visit: www.theatrenouveau.org or email theatrenouveau2023@gmail.com with questions.

