OLD TOWN — Their lives, love, and strength of faith inspire hope, and on Saturday, June 17, Maine couples celebrating milestone anniversaries will be honored as part of the Silver & Gold Anniversary Mass.

The Mass, which will be celebrated by Bishop Robert Deeley, will be held at Holy Family Church on 429 Main Street in Old Town at 4 p.m. The Mass will be followed by a reception. All are welcome to attend.

The Silver & Gold Anniversary Mass is a celebration of the gift of Christian marriage, that relationship of a man and a woman, husband and wife, which gives rise to new life.

Couples who are celebrating milestone anniversaries such as 10 years, 25 years, 40 years, and 50 or more years of sacramental marriage are encouraged to register to attend the Mass in person and/or to be included in the downloadable commemorative program and online slideshow. To register or for more information, visit www.portlanddiocese.org/silver-gold-anniversary-mass. The registration deadline is June 5.

In previous years, Catholic couples have participated in the Mass from all over the state, with nearly 500 couples participating since the Mass’ annual return nine years ago.

“We want to mark those milestone anniversaries which speak to us of the enduring power and strength of married love,” said Bishop Deeley. “Pope Francis reminds us that marriage is the sacrament that attracts attention. People can see something happening in the life of the couple who are married. Though it is a source of grace for the couple, therefore, it is also a gift to the Church. And this is particularly the case when we see marriage lived faithfully for decades. It says that love is possible. It is a reflection of the very image and likeness of God.”