Federal prosecutors are recommending that a Maine man serve more than 15 years in prison for his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.

A judge found Kyle Fitzsimons, 39, of Lebanon guilty on Sept. 27, 2022, on 11 federal charges, including seven felonies.

The Justice Department said Fitzsimons carried out at least five assaults on officers in about five minutes on Jan. 6.

Fitzsimons was wearing a white butcher’s jacket, a fur pelt and carrying an unstrung bow, according to the Justice Department.

He hurled the bow like a spear at a group of police, which hit one of them on their helmet and bounced off.

Fitzsimons also pulled the gas mask away from the face of a detective while another rioter sprayed him with a chemical agent. Fitzsimons then released the mask, trapping the chemical in the detective’s mask.

Fitzsimons also tried to pull a fallen officer into the mob.

A sergeant tried to protect him, and that’s when Fitzsimons grappled the sergeant and pulled on his shield and shoulder strap so hard it injured the sergeant’s shoulder, forcing him to get surgery.

The Justice Department also said Fitzsimons then charged the officers twice, swinging his fists “wildly.”

Federal prosecutors called Fitzsimons “one of the most violent and aggressive participants” in the Jan. 6 riot.

Prosecutors are recommending more than 15 years in prison followed by three years of supervised release. They are also recommending restitution in the amount of $2,000, a fine of $26,892, and a mandatory special assessment of $770.

The felony charges against Fitzsimons total up to more than 90 years of potential prison time.

He was scheduled to be sentenced June 13.