Thirty years ago, the only cities in Maine that hosted LGBTQ pride events were Bangor and Portland. Today, towns and cities from Fort Kent to Ogunquit host pride parades, festivals, drag shows, concerts, workshops, movie nights and everything in between.

While Maine generally has strong protections for the rights of LGBTQ people, other states across the country have begun enacting strict laws restricting access to trans health care, cracking down on drag performances, and banning books and curriculum related to LGBTQ issues in public schools.

That’s why organizers of the many events statewide say it’s more important than ever to celebrate pride this year as a show of solidarity for fellow LGBTQ people in states like Florida and Tennessee, which have been at the forefront of such laws, and to show support within the state as well.

“Given the current political climate we believe it’s more important than ever to create safe and affirming spaces, and to allow people to honor themselves and to be loved by their community,” said Jill Henderson, communications director for Health Equity Alliance, the nonprofit that organizes Bangor Pride. “It’s really important to experience that show of community support, not just from people in Bangor, but from folks across the state who travel here for Pride.”

Here’s a list of some of the pride events occurring in eastern Maine throughout the month of June.

Bangor

Pride festivities in Bangor kick off at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, June 2, with a free screening of “Everything Everywhere All At Once” at the Maine Savings Amphitheater on the Bangor waterfront, as part of this month’s Downtown Bangor First Friday celebration. On June 8, Health Equity Alliance will host a panel discussion, “Words Matter: On the Importance of LGBTQ+ Inclusive Language,” at 6 p.m. at the Zillman Art Museum. On June 13, Bangor Pride will co-host a Bangor Greendrinks event at 5 p.m. at Bangor Beer Company.

The main event starts on June 23, with a drag show and dance party set for 7 p.m. at the Bangor Arts Exchange. On June 24, there’s the annual Pride parade and festival, with the parade starting at 11 a.m. on Main Street in downtown Bangor, followed directly by the festival in West Market Square, which goes until 4 p.m. That night, there’s another drag show at the Brewer Eagles Club, starting at 7 p.m.

Bar Harbor and Ellsworth

These two communities team up for a long weekend of pride festivities, kicking off at 5 p.m. on Thursday, June 8, with a patio party at the Milk & Honey Cafe in Northeast Harbor. Later that night, there’s drag queen karaoke at Leary’s Landing Irish Pub in Bar Harbor, starting at 10 p.m.

At 10 a.m. on Friday, June 9, a queer hike in Acadia National Park will be led by a park ranger, with a location to be shared later this week. Later that evening, Fogtown Brewing in Ellsworth will host a drag show featuring the Curbside Queens, and there’s a dance party at the Lompoc Cafe in Bar Harbor starting at 10 p.m.

On June 10, Bar Harbor’s Pride festival is set for noon to 4 p.m. outside the Bar Harbor Congregational Church, and that night there is a drag show at 8 p.m. at the Criterion Theatre in Bar Harbor. On Sunday, June 11, Ellsworth’s Pride festival is set for 1 to 5 p.m. in Knowlton Park.

Midcoast

There are multiple pride parades and festivals in towns in Waldo and Knox counties, starting at 3:30 p.m. on June 8 with a pride march starting at 38 Knowlton St. in Camden, and a pride parade starting at 10:30 a.m. on June 10 at 38 Waldo Ave. in Belfast. On June 17, the city of Rockland hosts its Pride events, with a parade set for 3 p.m. at the corner of Main and Winter streets, followed by a pride party at 3:30 p.m. at Steel House South at 639 Main St.

Washington County

The Downeast Rainbow Alliance has events planned in Down East communities throughout the month of June, starting with a group bike ride at 10 a.m. on June 4, meeting at the Sunrise Trail in Whitneyville and taking a route through Cherryfield, ending with a bring-your-own picnic. On June 9 there will be a pride potluck at 6 p.m. at the Maine Seacoast Mission in Cherryfield.

The month will wrap up with the easternmost pride festivals in the country, with Eastport’s starting at noon and going until sundown on June 24, and Lubec’s set for 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., June 25. Both will feature a parade, live music and drag shows.