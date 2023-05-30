An air quality warning has been issued for much of Maine as smoke from Canadian wildfires drifts into the state on Tuesday night.

The smoke is expected to move into the Gulf of Maine on Tuesday night, and an afternoon sea breeze is expected to push the smoke inland through Wednesday, according to the Maine Department of Environmental Protection. Skies will appear hazy, and visibility will be limited, while the smell of smoke may also be present.

Moderate levels of pollutants, including smoke particles, can cause lung irritation, shortness of breath and tightness in the chest. Older people, young people and people with asthma or other breathing difficulties are more likely to be affected by changes in air quality.

It is recommended to limit strenuous activities as much as possible when the air quality is lower, and to keep air indoors circulating with a fan or air conditioner.

More information is available online at the websites of the Maine DEP, the federal Environmental Protection Agency, and the Maine Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.